BOSTON (WHDH) - Shutdowns for the Green Line’s D branch start in a week and are expected to continue through stretches of late September and October, according to the MBTA.

The transportation authority announced the closures earlier this week, detailing about how the branch will switch to shuttle service for three different 9-day periods.

The shutdowns were ordered so that crews could work on track replacement and upgrades at various station crossings.

The closure dates are:

Sept. 24-Oct. 2

Oct. 8-Oct. 16

Oct. 22-Oct. 30

MBTA officials said this is expected to be the final closure of the Green Line for foreseeable future. The T previously closed other branches on the rail line earlier this year for repair and upgrade work.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)