BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service has been suspended between the Arlington MBTA stop and North Station due to a derailment.

The Green Line train jumped the tracks at Park Street station. Riders are urged to use the Orange Line as crews work to make repairs and investigate the cause of the derailment.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or when regular service will resume.

Green Line service is suspended between Arlington and North Station due to a derailment at Park St. Customers can use the Orange Line for alternate service. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 18, 2022

