BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line’s E Branch will stop between August 6 and August 21 for scheduled track work at some stations.

The work will shut down service between Heath Street and Copley Stations, and enhanced Route 39 bus service will take its place.

In advance of the work, prep work will start Monday, August 1 and run through August 5. Although the Green Line service won’t be affected, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., area residents should expect the following:

Left lane closed on Huntington Avenue westbound between Forsyth Way and Museum Road, required for welding activities

Closed southbound lane and metered parking spaces on both sides of Forsyth Way

Closed pedestrian crossing at Forsyth Way

Maintained bus stop access at Forsyth Way using the third lane, instead of stop relocation

Additional tree planting and irrigation work along Huntington Avenue in conjunction with MASCO and the Fenway Alliance

People should also expect noise impacts when crews cut rails with a saw and tamp the track to the proper elevation. To report a noise issue, call the 24/7 hotline at 617-222-4100.

