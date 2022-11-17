The often-delayed Medford Branch of the MBTA’s Green Line Extension will open Monday December 12.

Outgoing MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak made the announcement about the opening date at a meeting of the MBTA Board of Directors.

The new opening day in December means the T missed its latest target date of November 2022 by about two weeks.

The Medford Branch was originally scheduled to open in late 2021. Then it was pushed to summer of this year. In August the T said the new opening date would be in November.

At the time the T said, “necessary additional work and re-testing of the Medford Branch’s power systems” are to blame for the delays.

The Green Line Extension project adds six new T stations and runs on two branches. One from the Lechmere stop in Cambridge to Medford, another from Lechmere to Union Square in Somerville.

The T expects the line to increase ridership by more than 50,000 trips per day.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)