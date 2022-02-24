Passengers will be able to start riding Green Line trolleys to Somerville’s Union Square station on Monday, March 21, the MBTA announced Thursday, setting an official opening date for the Green Line Extension’s first branch after years of construction and an even longer history marked by upheaval and uncertainty.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told the agency’s board of directors that March 21 will feature a “grand opening ceremony” with revenue service beginning “some time mid- to late afternoon.”

When trolleys begin shuttling passengers on the newly built line into Somerville, it will mark the first new branch opening on the MBTA’s core rapid transit network since 1987.

“This is the T delivering on its commitment to get this open in March. We look forward to everyone who’s going to join us,” Poftak said. “There’s been so many people who have been involved in this project, not only from the beginning but from the moment it was essentially reborn.”

The Union Square branch represents the smaller of two portions of the Green Line Extension branching off from a rebuilt Lechmere Station in Cambridge.

An opening date for the branch that will run to College Avenue in Medford remains unclear. Officials had targeted May 2022 to launch service there, but Poftak has hinted in recent months that date may get pushed back once again.

