The Green Line Extension will not shut down later this month, as originally planned, a spokesperson for Gov. Maura Healey announced Wednesday.

Service along the extension between Union Square and Lechmere stations was scheduled to be suspended from July 17 to Aug. 28 to make way for construction on the Squire Bridge in the area.

In a statement, though, spokesperson Karissa Hand said officials had opted to postpone construction until September so that construction does not take place at the same time as the now ongoing Sumner Tunnel closure.

The delay, Hand said, is also to “allow appropriate time to explore mitigation options and communicate with the public.”

Hand said MassDOT crews inspected the bridge over the weekend and determined it is safe to delay the repairs.

“The administration is grateful for the feedback we received from local officials and community members and will maintain close communication as we work to reschedule the Squire Bridge construction,” Hand said.

The Sumner Tunnel began a nearly two-month closure on Wednesday morning. It is scheduled to remain closed through Aug. 31 as crews conduct repairs inside.

Officials have warned of traffic impacts from the shutdown and advised commuters to utilize public transportation if possible.

