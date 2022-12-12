MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA Green Line Extension’s long-awaited Medford Branch is officially up and running.

The $2.3 billion project, which opened to the public at 4:45 a.m. Monday, extends the northern end of the Green Line to Union Square in Somerville and College Avenue in Medford.

“We are so excited this day has finally come,” Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said. “It’s been a long time coming, it’s been decades of planning, and our residents are going to benefit from this tremendously.”

The project faced major delays, but now that it is complete, there are five additional stops, including East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square, Ball Square, and Medford/Tufts College Ave Station.

Some have raised concerns that the new Green Line branch could cause housing prices to soar, something city officials said they are trying to get ahead of.

“My administration has already taken steps to mitigate the expected gentrification around the newly open T stops,” Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said.

With an expected increase in ridership, local businesses are counting on a boost.

“This is also great for our business community,” Lungo-Koehn said. “Not only are we going to see our businesses hopefully thrive, we are going to retain new business.”

A ribbon cutting is expected to take place at 10 a.m. at Medford/Tufts.. A group of protestors concerned with gentrification also plan to arrive at that time.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)