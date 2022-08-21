BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18.

The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced Friday, will see service from Government Center and Union Square replaced by shuttle bus service.

The MBTA said the closure will allow for the demolition of the Government Center garage, along with work on the Green Line extension project. The GLX project, which will bring the Green Line to Medford, was due to open this summer, but it’s opening has since been pushed back to November.

The MBTA said in early August that the Green Line shutdown was planned before the Orange Line shutdown. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said that the T would rather inconvenience people once than several times.

The Green Line’s E Branch opened to riders again Sunday after it’s own two week shutdown.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)