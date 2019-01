BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line platforms at the Park Street MBTA station were evacuated Thursday night.

Firefighters could be seen outside the entrance about 9 p.m. as crews investigated.

Passengers were asked to use the Orange Line at Downtown Crossing for Green Line connections to Haymarket and North Station.

No other information was immediately available.

GL platforms at Park Street being evacuated. Customers may use #OrangeLine at DTX for GL connections at Haymarket & North Station. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 25, 2019

