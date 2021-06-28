BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service has resumed between North and Kenmore stations after a power problem prompted a suspension of service during the Monday morning commute.
A power problem at Arlington Station led to the suspension, according to the MBTA.
Shuttles buses that were used during the service outage have since been phased out.
The MBTA is warning Green Line riders of delays of up 20 minutes.
