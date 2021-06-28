BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service has resumed between North and Kenmore stations after a power problem prompted a suspension of service during the Monday morning commute.

A power problem at Arlington Station led to the suspension, according to the MBTA.

Shuttles buses that were used during the service outage have since been phased out.

The MBTA is warning Green Line riders of delays of up 20 minutes.

Green Line Update: Service resuming with delays of up to 20 minutes due to an earlier power problem. Shuttle buses are being phased out at this time. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 28, 2021

Green Line Update: Service suspended between North Station and Kenmore due to a power problem at Arlington. Customers can use the Orange Line to Back Bay and connect to shuttle buses between Copley and Kenmore. B Branch passengers can board the shuttles at Blandford St. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 28, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

