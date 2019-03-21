Green Line service delayed after woman gets trapped under train at Heath Street Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service was temporarily interrupted Thursday night after a woman ended up trapped underneath a train at Heath Street Station.

Service on the Green Line’s E branch terminated at Brigham Circle just after 6 p.m. as crews worked to free the person.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

“I saw police under the train. I did hear one of the people on site that was helping the victim say, ‘Just breathe,'” one witness said.

Regular service resumed around 7:30 p.m.

#MBTA #GreenLine E branch: Service terminates at Brigham Circle due to a person under a train at Heath Street. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 21, 2019

