Green Line service delayed after woman gets trapped under train at Heath Street Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service was temporarily interrupted Thursday night after a woman ended up trapped underneath a train at Heath Street Station.
Service on the Green Line’s E branch terminated at Brigham Circle just after 6 p.m. as crews worked to free the person.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.
“I saw police under the train. I did hear one of the people on site that was helping the victim say, ‘Just breathe,'” one witness said.
Regular service resumed around 7:30 p.m.
