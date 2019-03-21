Green Line service delayed due to passenger under train at Heath St. Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Green Line was temporarily interrupted Thursday night after a passenger ended up underneath a train at Heath Street Station.

The MBTA says service on the E branch will terminate at Brigham Circle as crews work to clear the scene.

There is no word on the condition or identity of the victim.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MBTA #GreenLine E branch: Service terminates at Brigham Circle due to a person under a train at Heath Street. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 21, 2019

