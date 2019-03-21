Green Line service delayed due to passenger under train at Heath Street Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service was temporarily interrupted Thursday night after a person ended up underneath a train at Heath Street Station.
Service on the Green Line’s E branch terminated at Brigham Circle just after 6 p.m. as crews worked to free the person.
The severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately released.
Regular service resumed around 7:30 p.m.
