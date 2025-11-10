BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Green Line was disrupted Sunday night after a wire came down on a train in the Boston College Yard, according to the MBTA.

The incident was caused due to an incident involving a fire, the T said. Shuttle service is being provided between Boston College and Babcock until the area is deemed safe to resume rail service.

In a statement, the T said, “We thank the Boston Fire Department and Transit Police for their quick action and continued support on scene and wish a speedy recovery to our operators who were impacted by this incident.”

