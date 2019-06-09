Green Line service resumes after derailment that left 10 hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) – Green Line service resumed Sunday morning after a trolley with more than 100 passengers onboard derailed near Kenmore Station on Saturday.

A man who was injured when the packed trolley derailed says he’s thankful that he wasn’t one of the 10 passengers who ended up in the hospital.

Nate Simon was among those who were riding the D Branch train from Kenmore Station to Fenway Station around 11 a.m. when it derailed about 400 yards into a tunnel.

Simon, who is still dealing with bumps and bruises, said the incident unfolded quickly.

“I couldn’t get a good idea. I think there were, in my group, there was about eight people sitting down, waiting for the EMTs,” he said. “But I don’t know about the rest.”

Fire officials said the 10 hospitalized victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters could be seen taking the injured out of the tunnel on Stokes baskets.

About 150 passengers were evacuated from the derailed trolley and another 500 people were evacuated from other Green Line trains, according to MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

Shuttles were brought in to take people between both Fenway and Kenmore Stations as well as between Kenmore and Cleveland Circle.

MBTA officials recommend adding an extra 30 minutes to travel time.

Green Line trains have since returned to a normal schedule.

“Obviously this is not the service that we want to run. Our first priority here at the MBTA is safety,” Poftak said. “We are going to conduct a full investigation into this derailment.”

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

Green line trains running again this morning. @MBTA investigators still working to figure out what caused yesterday's derailment. 11 people hurt, 10 taken to the hospital. All expected to be ok.

