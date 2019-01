BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line platforms at the Park Street MBTA station were evacuated Thursday night.

Firefighters could be seen outside the entrance about 9 p.m. as crews investigated.

Service resumed about 10:30 p.m.

GL platforms at Park Street being evacuated. Customers may use #OrangeLine at DTX for GL connections at Haymarket & North Station. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 25, 2019

No additional information was immediately available.

