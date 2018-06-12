BOSTON (WHDH) — Commuters who take the MBTA’s Green Line trolleys faced major delays because of a wire problem Tuesday morning.
The Green Line service was suspended between Kenmore Square and Government Center around 8:20 a.m. due to a damaged overhead wire between Arlington and Copley stations on the westbound side, according to the MBTA.
Video showed commuters getting off a trolley that lost power before walking along the tunnel. People also boarded buses to get to their destinations.
They reopened the service around 11:20 a.m.
(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)