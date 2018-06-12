BOSTON (WHDH) — Commuters who take the MBTA’s Green Line trolleys faced major delays because of a wire problem Tuesday morning.

The Green Line service was suspended between Kenmore Square and Government Center around 8:20 a.m. due to a damaged overhead wire between Arlington and Copley stations on the westbound side, according to the MBTA.

Video showed commuters getting off a trolley that lost power before walking along the tunnel. People also boarded buses to get to their destinations.

They reopened the service around 11:20 a.m.

@MBTA #GreenLine Update: Regular service has resumed on all Green Line branches with residual delays due to the earlier wire problem. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 12, 2018

