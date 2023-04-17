Regular Green Line service was restored between the MBTA’s Arlington and Haymarket stations following a pair of service suspensions as Boston Marathon crowds continued to let out.

The MBTA originally announced service suspensions around 3:20 p.m., stating that service for eastbound Green Line trains would terminate at Arlington station, while Medford/Tufts and Union Square service was suspended at Haymarket.

The MBTA informed riders that shuttle buses had been dispatched for service between Arlington and Back Bay in the meantime.

“Riders are encouraged to use Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay for alternate service Downtown,” the transportation authority’s Twitter account stated.

The announcements came as MBTA personnel continued to respond to a disabled train at Boylston station, with announced 15 minute delays extending into a full hour.

The delays were announced as runners and spectators from the Boston Marathon continued to make their way home, with MBTA Transit Police tweeting at 3:16 p.m. that “plenty of TPD officers” were on scene to assist with crowds at Arlington station.

#MBTA Arlington Station is filled with runners & spectators making their way home. We have plenty of TPD officers on scene to assist w/crowds & keep everyone safe. pic.twitter.com/tFLjh3z9GE — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 17, 2023

As the delays continued, the official MBTA account could be seen responding to some users claiming to be stuck aboard trains.

“Help! We are stranded at Copley on packed train!! Getting unruly. Please respond!” one account with the handle “Lori Richmond” tweeted.

“Hi Lori, Personnel are working to unload all Trains that are currently holding Downtown,” the MBTA account replied.

Help! We are stranded at Copley on packed train!! Getting unruly. Please respond! — Lori Richmond (@loririchmond) April 17, 2023

Shortly after 4 p.m., the MBTA said service had resumed between the two Green Line stations.

Green Line Update: Service has resumed between Arlington and Haymarket.https://t.co/n9fQTMqjdz — MBTA (@MBTA) April 17, 2023