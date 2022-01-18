BOSTON (WHDH) - An incident on the Green Line led to the temporary suspension of service between the Arlington MBTA stop and North Station.

A slow-moving Green Line train stopped short at a track switch at Park Street station on Monday, according to an MBTA spokesperson.

Earlier in the evening, officials were calling the incident a derailment but later changed the language.

Seven people were on board at the time but no injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

Riders were urged to use the Orange Line as crews made repairs.

Regular service resumed Tuesday.

No additional information was immediately available.

Green Line Update: Regular service will be operating today.https://t.co/LYS6QfYHp7 — MBTA (@MBTA) January 18, 2022

