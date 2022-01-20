BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton led to the temporary suspension of Green Line service between Packard’s Corner and Boston College, according ti MBTA officials.

Shuttle buses had replaced train service as crews worked to repair the water main break.

Train service was restored between Packard’s Corner and Boston College as of 4 p.m. Due to the water main break, trains will originate and terminate at the Lake Street platform.

