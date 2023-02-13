BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line rail service got back up and running between Brigham Circle and Heath Street Monday after a crash forced the MBTA to briefly suspend service on the Green Line’s E Branch.

The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. near Fenwood Road.

The crash involved at least two vehicles, with two cars seen stopped on Green Line tracks with damage on Monday afternoon.

The MBTA advised riders to use Route 39 bus service as an alternative as crews responded to the incident.

The vehicles were eventually towed away before the T announced regular Green Line service had resumed around 5:30 p.m.

