BOSTON (AP) — Commuters who take the MBTA’s Green Line trolleys are facing major delays because of a wire problem.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said Tuesday that Green Line service is suspended between Kenmore Square and Government Center due to problems with the electrified wiring.

The T is warning commuters to expect delays.

The T is using shuttle buses along the affected Green Line routes, and broadcasters showed large crowds waiting for buses. The T is also suggesting commuters switch to the Orange Line.

One man tweeted video of commuters getting off a trolley that lost power in a tunnel and commuters walking along the tunnel.

The T did not say when service would return to normal.

