BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA suspended Green Line service between Government Center and Kenmore Square Tuesday morning due to a wire problem.

Passengers are encouraged to use the Orange Line between North and Back Bay stations.

Delays are expected as shuttle buses head to the scene.

#MBTA #GreenLine: Service is suspended between Government Center and Kenmore due to a wire problem. Please expect delays as buses are dispatched. Passengers may use the Orange Line between N Station and Back Bay Stations. pic.twitter.com/gQKXoY8Tr7 — MBTA (@MBTA) June 12, 2018

