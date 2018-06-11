Green Line service suspended on B branch due to gas main break

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA briefly suspended service on the Green Line’s B branch due to a gas main break.

Service is suspended between Blandford Street and Babcock Street along Commonwealth Avenue due to the incident.

The service has reportedly since resumed.

The eastbound side of the bridge is currently open, but the westbound side has since closed.

According to reports, nobody was injured.

