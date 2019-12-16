BOSTON (WHDH) - A car that became stuck on the Green Line tracks in the area of the Boston University Bridge temporarily delayed service late Sunday night.

Commuters on the Green Line B branch experienced delays of up to 20 minutes as crews worked to remove the vehicle around 10:30 p.m.

Regularly scheduled service has since resumed.

No additional information has been released.

