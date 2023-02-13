BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line rail service between Heath Street and Brigham Circle has been suspended due to what authorities are calling an “auto accident.”

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said E Branch service was suspended around 4:30 p.m. Monday due to the accident near Fenwood Road.

SKY7 cameras captured a view of the accident scene, showing a car stopped on the tracks. Boston police were on scene.

The MBTA advised riders to use Route 39 bus service as an alternative as crews respond to the incident.

No additional details were given.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)