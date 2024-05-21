BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA confirmed Tuesday that the Green Line service between Government Center and Copley is suspended due to a signal problem near Arlington.
The suspension between Government Center and Kenmore was announced around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
By 7:30 a.m., the suspension was shortened to between Government Center and Copley.
Officials recommended using the Orange Line for service downtown and the Route 39 bus along Huntington Avenue.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)