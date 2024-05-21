BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA confirmed Tuesday that the Green Line service between Government Center and Copley is suspended due to a signal problem near Arlington.

The suspension between Government Center and Kenmore was announced around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

By 7:30 a.m., the suspension was shortened to between Government Center and Copley.

Officials recommended using the Orange Line for service downtown and the Route 39 bus along Huntington Avenue.

