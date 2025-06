BOSTON (WHDH) - All four branches of the Green Line will be impacted by service suspensions starting Wednesday night.

Buses will replace trolleys between North Station and Babcock Street on the B branch, Kenmore on the C and D branch, and Heath Street on the E branch.

The suspension begins at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and is set to last through Sunday night.

