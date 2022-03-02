BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line trains are running through downtown Boston again after subway service was suspended during the Wednesday morning commute.

Service was suspended between the Kenmore and Government Center stations for about an hour due to a power problem at the Boylston station, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses were deployed in place of the subway trains but they were phased out around 11 a.m.

Commuters were urged to use the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay to get through the downtown area.

Transit officials initially warned commuters of 30-minute delays before suspending service.

The cause of the power problem wasn’t immediately clear.

Green Line Update: Shuttle buses are being phased out and service has resumed with delays due to an earlier power problem near Boylston. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 2, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)