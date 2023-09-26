BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people suffered minor injuries and shuttle buses replaced train service Monday after an MBTA Green Line trolley and a car collided in Brookline, officials said.

The incident happened on Beacon Street near Saint Paul Street Monday evening and lifted the trolley up and off its tracks.

In a later statement, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the trolley had been headed outbound on the Green Line’s C branch with the right of way “when a passenger vehicle, traveling in the same direction, against the light suddenly turned left into the trolley.”

Sullivan said the two reported injuries related to this incident were “minor in nature.”

The passenger vehicle operator, Sullivan said, will be cited for a red light violation.

The T initially reported 25 minute delays on the Green Line around 7 p.m. between the Coolidge Corner and St. Paul Street stations “due to a train with a pantograph problem near St. Paul St.”

The T said it was dispatching shuttle buses as of around 7 p.m. In an update around 8:15 p.m., the T said shuttle buses were continuing to replace service between St. Mary’s Street and Coolidge Corner stations “while repairs to the overhead wire are being made.”

MBTA crews and emergency responders remained on scene around 9 p.m.

Speaking with 7NEWS, fire officials on the scene said crews had recently turned off power to the overhead power system, allowing them to use hydraulics to lift the trolley and move the passenger vehicle away from the trolley.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

