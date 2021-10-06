BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA operator facing charges in connection with a Green Line crash that left more than two dozen people injured is set to face a judge Wednesday.

The Green Line trolley operator is slated to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

On July 30, the operator of a Green Line trolley placed the master controller in a full-power position, which accelerated the striking train to a speed of 31 mph before crashing with the train ahead of it that was moving about 10 mph on the B Line near the Agganis Arena, the National Transportation Safety Board said in an investigative report.

Twenty-four passengers and three crew members were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator, who has worked for the MBTA for seven years, was initially placed on administrative leave after the crash. He was placed on unpaid leave last month as MBTA officials said they were “taking the steps necessary to end the employment of the individual involved in the collision.”

A safety system to help prevent train collisions has been installed on the MBTA’s Blue, Orange, and Red lines, along with the Commuter Rail, but not the Green Line.

That system will start being installed next year and is expected to be online in 2024.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)