Green Line trolley operator placed on leave amid probe of derailment that hospitalized 10

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA train operator who was at the helm of Green Line trolley that derailed and left 10 people hospitalized on Saturday has been placed on leave amid an investigation into the cause of the incident, officials said Monday.

More than 100 passengers were onboard the D Branch train from Kenmore Station to Fenway Station when it derailed in a tunnel near Kenmore Square around 11 a.m.

Fire officials said the 10 hospitalized victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews could be seen taking the injured out of the tunnel on Stokes baskets.

About 150 passengers were evacuated from the derailed trolley and another 500 people were evacuated from other Green Line trains.

MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville says the derailment was not caused by a mechanical or infrastructure issue but rather an apparent operator-related error.

The train in question has since been moved to a maintenance facility and the operator has been taken out of rotation.

Green Line service resumed Sunday morning.

The @MBTA has ruled out any mechanical or infrastructure issues. The derailment happened at a location where two lines come together. Very brief remarks. pic.twitter.com/bxjSHYbvgb — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 10, 2019

The @MBTA Deputy GM says it does appear to be operator related. He did not go into detail about why. — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 10, 2019

RIGHT NOW: @MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville says Green Line train operator is focus of the investigation into derailment that injured 11 people. The T says the operator has been taken out of service and is on leave. #7NEWS #mapoli #mbta — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 10, 2019

