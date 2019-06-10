Green Line trolley operator suspended amid probe of derailment that left 11 injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA train operator who was at the helm of Green Line trolley that derailed and left 11 people injured on Saturday has been formally suspended amid an investigation into the cause of the incident, officials said Monday.

More than 100 passengers were onboard the D Branch train from Kenmore Station to Fenway Station when it derailed in a tunnel near Kenmore Square around 11 a.m.

Eleven people, including the train operator, were injured. Fire officials said 10 people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews could be seen taking the injured out of the tunnel on Stokes baskets.

MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville says the derailment was not caused by a mechanical or infrastructure issue but rather an apparent operator-related error.

“We have a pretty good understanding of what occurred during this accident,” Gonneville told reporters. “We know that obviously the track, the switch, and the vehicle itself were not a cause of this issue.”

About 150 passengers were evacuated from the derailed trolley and another 500 people were evacuated from other Green Line trains.

The operator, a 62-year-old man with three years of experience operating trains, will remain off the job pending the outcome of the investigation.

The train in question has since been moved to a maintenance facility.

Green Line service resumed Sunday morning.

The @MBTA has ruled out any mechanical or infrastructure issues. The derailment happened at a location where two lines come together. Very brief remarks. pic.twitter.com/bxjSHYbvgb — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 10, 2019

The @MBTA Deputy GM says it does appear to be operator related. He did not go into detail about why. — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 10, 2019

RIGHT NOW: @MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville says Green Line train operator is focus of the investigation into derailment that injured 11 people. The T says the operator has been taken out of service and is on leave. #7NEWS #mapoli #mbta — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 10, 2019

