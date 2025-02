NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A smoking Green Line train was taken out of service Saturday after experiencing a braking problem.

The issue occurred near Newton Highlands around 5:30 p.m.

There was no fire reported and no injuries.

The trolley has since been removed from service and regular service has resumed.

