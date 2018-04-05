LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — There are new signals at LAX but not on the runways. They’re inside some of the bathrooms.

Modus Systems CEO Allen Klevens came up with the idea of Tooshlights years ago, and LAX is the latest venue to test it out.

With more than 1,500 planes taking off and landing at airport every day, this leads to a lot of crowded bathrooms.

Inside two restrooms in terminal four are red and green lights to show if someone is in the stall or not.

These so called “restrooms of the future” are also doing head counts.

Sensors add up how many passengers use the restroom before alerting management that they need to be cleaned.

The system is just in a few bathrooms currently, but will expand to the rest of the airport gradually.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)