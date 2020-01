BOSTON (WHDH) - Some vintage Green and Orange Line trolleys are up for grabs!

The retired trolley cars were part of the fleet from 1978 to 1990 — now, they are scrap, inoperable and have sat abandoned for three years.

Seven trolley cars will be up for auction until January 28.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)