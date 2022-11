Federal officials have issued a recall for Green Sprouts sippy cups and bottles due to a risk of lead poisoning.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the base of the stainless steel cups could break off, exposing a part that contains lead, which is toxic if ingested.

Customers who are impacted can contact Green Sprouts for a refund.

