Greenfield police released video Thursday showing the moment a car slammed head-on into a police cruiser in town earlier this week.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night on Pleasant Street, according to police.

Police said an officer was inside the cruiser during a traffic stop when a car driven by a 77-year-old Greenfield man crossed the double yellow line and smashed into the cruiser.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries. Both cars involved sustained heavy damage.

The driver of the other car refused medical attention at the scene, according to police and was issued a citation.