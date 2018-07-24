Greenfield police sergeant facing vehicular homicide charge in fatal 2017 crash

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Greenfield police sergeant will face a vehicular homicide charge Wednesday in connection with a 2017 crash that killed one man and seriously injured another, officials said.

Greenfield police Sgt. James B. Rode was going 83 mph in a posted 30 mph zone when his cruiser struck a vehicle driven by James Arcellana, 29, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, about 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2017, according to a Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s Office.

Arcellana was killed in the crash. A passenger in his car suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash, which was investigated by state troopers assigned to Sullivan’s Office.

Rode is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Greenfield District Court on a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle resulting in a homicide.

