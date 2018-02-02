GREENFIELD, MA (WHDH) — A Greenfield woman said she’s being kicker out of her apartment because she smokes medical marijuana.

Anita Nelson said she’s lived there for more than a decade, but management said if she wants to smoke, then she can’t stay.

Nelson has a prescription for the marijuana.

Right now, she’s taking the issue to court, arguing that she lived there before the “no smoking” rule was put in place.

“I have lived here for 13 years and they only instituted this no smoking policy two years ago. I don’t care, it’s my medicine. How I consume my medicine is none of their business,” Nelson said.

She added that if the court rules against her, she’ll have to move to a homeless shelter.

