Grenade discovery triggers large emergency response in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A grenade that was found at a residence in Jamaica Plain triggered a large emergency response Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to 280 South Street for a report of a possible explosive device about 1:30 p.m. called for a bomb squad after discovering the grenade, according to the Boston Fire Department.

After a careful inspection, bomb squad technicians determined the grenade was inert.

There is no danger to the public. The scene has since been cleared.

No additional details were available.

Response to 280 South St. Jamaica Plain at approx. 1:31 PM for a possible explosive device. @bostonpolice Bomb Squad on scene & confirmed device to be an inert grenade. No danger. Companies clearing the scene. pic.twitter.com/368AEJudok — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 28, 2018

