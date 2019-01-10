Grenade found outside Connecticut gym was not explosive

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a grenade found in the trash outside a Connecticut gym was inert and did not pose a danger.

Police say an employee of LA Fitness in Newington was taking out the trash at about 8 a.m. Thursday and noticed what appeared to be a grenade with the pin still in on top of the garbage bins.

The building was evacuated and the bomb squad was dispatched to the scene. A nearby gas station was also evacuated.

Sgt. Chris Perry says the experts determined that it was a training grenade that did not contain any explosives.

Police are checking surveillance video from the area to see who placed the object in the trash.

