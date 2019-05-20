Grenade prompts bomb squad response, evacuations in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An inert grenade that was found inside of an apartment building in Chelsea prompted a massive emergency response on Monday.
A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called to 266 Revere Beach Parkway around 11 a.m. after the grenade was found during a wellbeing check, according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.
The building was evacuated as a precaution.
The grenade was taken to a marsh in Revere for detonation, Kyes said. Potentially explosive powder was also taken from the building.
Route 16 was closed for nearly two hours. It has since reopened.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)