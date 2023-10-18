London (CNN) — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with a public order offense following her arrest for protesting outside this year’s Energy Intelligence Forum in London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was charged with a failure to comply with a “condition imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act,” the statement outlined.

Thunberg had been attending a demonstration organized by climate group Fossil Free London outside the Intercontinental Hotel in London’s Park Lane, protesting the annual summit that gathers chief executives from oil and gas companies.

The police said a total of 26 people were charged following the protest Tuesday.

“The protestors were asked to move from the road onto the pavement, which would enable them to continue with their demonstration without breaching the conditions,” the statement added.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Thunberg, who is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 15, alongside 10 others.

