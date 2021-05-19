Grief-stricken loved ones remember 14-year-old boy fatally shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Grief-stricken family members are mourning the loss of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Fall River Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near Griffin Park found Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, both of Fall River, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The third shooting victim, a 19-year-old Fall River man, continues to be treated at Rhode Island Hospital, and is expected to recover.

Witnesses said they heard the gunfire ring out and are outraged something like this could happen near a popular park in broad daylight.

“It’s just crazy, it really is. And just very emotional” one woman said.

Throughout the day Wednesday, detectives were scouring the neighborhood looking for any clues or evidence connected to the double murder.

“Turn yourself in, get yourself an attorney, get on with your family whatever you want and got talk to the Fall River Police Department,” Mayor Paul Coogan said. “I think that is an important first step.”

All as a heartbroken family remembered the teenager who lost his life there.

“He didn’t deserve to die like this,” a loved one said. “He was a good boy. Never in trouble. He was a kind person.”

Chief Jeffrey Cardoza met with Sanjurjo’s family members to offer his condolences.

“It’s horrible. It’s actually horrible. We will get to the bottom of it and hopefully make an arrest sooner rather than later,” he said.

K9 officers from across the region have been brought in to comb every inch of the area in search of discarded weapons.

