‘Grim milestone’: More than 1,000 Bostonians have now died from COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 1,000 Bostonians have now died from COVID-19, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Tuesday.

“We’ve lost more than a thousand Bostonians that were still with us at this time last year,” Walsh said in a tweet. “These aren’t just numbers; they’re real people with families.”

Walsh added, “This grim milestone is a painful reminder that we must all stay vigilant and continue to adhere to the safety measures that help stem the spread of this terrible virus.”

The city’s official COVID-19 dashboard on Monday showed the death toll at 1,002, up from 999 deaths on Sunday.

There have been nearly 40,000 coronavirus cases reported in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Walsh urged residents to “recommit” to doing their part to prevent further loss.

“I understand that people are tired, and we want to be with our friends and families at this time of year, but the virus doesn’t care,” Walsh said. “I’m asking everyone to recommit to wearing a mask in public, avoiding gatherings, washing your hands regularly, and getting tested periodically.”

As of Sunday, 11,900 residents across Massachusetts had died from the virus, public health data showed.

We've lost more than a thousand Bostonians that were still with us at this time last year. These aren't just numbers; they're real people with families. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 29, 2020

This grim milestone is a painful reminder that we must all stay vigilant and continue to adhere to the safety measures that help stem the spread of this terrible virus. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 29, 2020

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)