(WHDH)–Grimmway Farms has issued a voluntary recall on certain carrot products due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

“The recall was initiated as a result of a routine, internal company test,” said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby. “The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we will continue to monitor and communicate as additional information is available.”

Huckaby says no illnesses have been linked to the recall, but advises consumers to discard of any products listed here. The recall includes carrot products from brands Cal-Organic, Bunny Luv and O Organics.

