Grinches steal holiday decorations from Norwell store

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwell garden center owner is asking three Grinches who stole the store’s holiday decorations to return them, no questions asked.

Surveillance video at That Bloomin’ Place captured three video stealing $150 worth of decorations. Co-Owner Steve Coy says the store often donates decorations to local events and charities, but it won’t be able to if people continue to steal.

“We don’t know why they would do it to us,” McCoy said. “We’re honest people here, we work hard and we just want everybody happy.”

He asked the thieves to return the decorations, without getting the police involved.

“All we want is our stuff back, we’re not going to call the police,” McCoy said. “Bring it back and everything’s OK, go on with your life, be honest.”

