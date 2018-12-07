FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - One resident is bringing the Griswold family Christmas tree to Freetown with their creative holiday decoration.

Officers recently on patrol drove by a station wagon with a tree strapped down to the top.

A closer look shows the roots still attached to the tree, similar to what happened to Clark Griswold in the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation when he uprooted his tree after forgetting a chainsaw.

The resident also placed a cardboard cutout of Griswold in the driver’s seat of the car to complete the scene.

