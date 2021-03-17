Grocery, retail, food service workers among large group slated to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Grocery, retail, and food service workers are among massive group of Massachusetts residents who are slated to become eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine next week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.

On Monday, March 22, workers in the following sectors will become eligible to get vaccinated:

Restaurant or café workers

Grocery or convenience store workers

Food pantry workers or volunteers

Food, meatpacking, beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers

Vaccine development workers

Medical supply chain workers

Transit/transportation workers

Sanitation workers

Public health workers

Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers

Court system workers (judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, clerks), other than court officers who are listed under first responders

Funeral directors or funeral workers

Shipping port or terminal workers

In addition to these workers, all people over the age of 60 will become eligible as well, Baker said.

Baker also announced a timeline for opening up access to COVID-19 vaccines for residents over the age of 55, people with one medical condition, and all residents 16 years of age and older.

Residents are urged to pre-register to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.

Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available appointments nearby.

